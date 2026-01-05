Zelenskyy discusses possible development of security service with first dpty head of SBU's Special Operations Center A

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Denys Kylymnyk, Brigadier General of the Security Service of Ukraine and First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Special Operations Center "A."

“Last summer, I awarded Denys the title of Hero of Ukraine – and it was fully deserved. He is one of those who organize the most significant and entirely justified strikes against the Russian occupiers in response to this aggression,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday. During the meeting, he and Kylymnyk discussed the SBU's performance during the war and exchanged views on the service's potential future.