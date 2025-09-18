Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:04 18.09.2025

Zelenskyy invites Qatar to participate in summit on return of Ukrainian children in New York

1 min read
Zelenskyy invites Qatar to participate in summit on return of Ukrainian children in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, during which he invited Qatar to participate in the summit in New York.

“I thanked him for his assistance in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We greatly value this solidarity and such sincere attention to our children. I invited Qatar to take part in the summit that we, co-organize with Canada, in New York. It will be dedicated to this important matter – our children and the efforts to bring them back home. For us, it is important that Qatar be represented,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

Zelenskyy also thanked Qatar for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured Hamad Al Thani of Ukraine's equal support.

The parties also discussed the UN General Assembly agenda, coordinated contacts, and agreed to stay in touch.

Tags: #zelenskyy #summit #qatar

MORE ABOUT

11:10 18.09.2025
President signs law on military ombudsman

President signs law on military ombudsman

10:59 18.09.2025
Zelensky ratifies Ukraine-Britain Centennial Partnership Agreement

Zelensky ratifies Ukraine-Britain Centennial Partnership Agreement

18:28 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy discusses EU accession negotiations, social issues with Metsola

Zelenskyy discusses EU accession negotiations, social issues with Metsola

18:19 17.09.2025
Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

18:10 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

17:56 17.09.2025
Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

17:52 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

17:49 17.09.2025
There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

14:25 17.09.2025
Sybiha invites peace-loving UN states to join Crimean Platform summit in New York

Sybiha invites peace-loving UN states to join Crimean Platform summit in New York

20:54 16.09.2025
Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

FSB agent who led Russian Interior Ministry during occupation of Kherson sentenced to life in absentia

Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

Cabinet proposes to regulate principles of biosafety, biosecurity in Ukraine

Ireland provides Ukraine with 34 vehicles, 3 robots for demining

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

AD
AD