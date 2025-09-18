Zelenskyy invites Qatar to participate in summit on return of Ukrainian children in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, during which he invited Qatar to participate in the summit in New York.

“I thanked him for his assistance in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We greatly value this solidarity and such sincere attention to our children. I invited Qatar to take part in the summit that we, co-organize with Canada, in New York. It will be dedicated to this important matter – our children and the efforts to bring them back home. For us, it is important that Qatar be represented,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

Zelenskyy also thanked Qatar for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured Hamad Al Thani of Ukraine's equal support.

The parties also discussed the UN General Assembly agenda, coordinated contacts, and agreed to stay in touch.