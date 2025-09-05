Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:15 05.09.2025

Fico meets Costa at border crossing with Ukraine

1 min read

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussed with European Council President António Costa the current situation in the region at the border crossing with Ukraine.

"Prime Minister Robert Fico and European Council President António Costa met today at the border crossing with Ukraine. Prime Minister Fico also informed Costa about his recent visit to China, from which he has just returned. The leaders also briefly discussed the current situation in the region," reads a statement published on Fico's Facebook page.

It is known that the Prime Minister of Slovakia intends to discuss energy infrastructure issues during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhgorod on Friday.

 

