18:02 04.09.2025

Zelenskyy on results of Coalition of the Willing: We agree that there will be varied presence of partner troops in Ukraine

The military of partner countries will be involved in guaranteeing Ukraine's security; there is an understanding of the approximate number of those who have agreed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We agreed that there will be a presence. I am not yet ready to talk about the number, although, to be honest, we are already dividing among ourselves, we understand approximately the number of those who have already agreed. And the presence, as I said, is different, it is in the sky, at sea, and on the ground," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. 

