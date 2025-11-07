Interpipe strengthens ties with MENA countries in premium, semi-premium segments amid rapid energy-sector growth

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe is actively working to strengthen its partnerships in the premium and semi-premium segments with countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), driven by the rapid development of the energy sector in that macro-region, particularly in drilling and processing technologies.

According to the company, the Middle Eastern and North African markets are among Interpipe's core destinations. The company has been expanding its footprint in this region since the early 2000s and still sees ample opportunities for further growth. Over the years, Interpipe has built a reputation as a reliable supplier. Its line pipes are installed in one-third of all buildings in Dubai, and oil and gas giants such as ADNOC and QatarEnergy use the company's premium solutions in their wells.

"The energy sector in MENA countries is developing rapidly in the areas of drilling and processing technologies. Interpipe, meanwhile, is working to strengthen our partnerships in the premium and semi-premium segments. Our tubular solutions consistently demonstrate their effectiveness in challenging geological conditions. Today, we're also actively working toward the localization and adaptation of our services to meet the needs of local clients," said Artem Artemov, Interpipe's Director of Pipe Sales to MENA markets.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company producing steel pipes and railway products. Its products are supplied to over 50 countries through a network of trading offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America, and Europe. In 2024, the company paid UAH 5.5 billion in taxes to all budget levels. Interpipe employs roughly 9,500 people.

The ultimate owner of Interpipe Limited is Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and members of his family.