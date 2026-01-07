Zelenskyy: We are discussing negotiations with our partners and where they can be

Ukraine will continue the humanitarian track, it is not yet known whether it will be based in Turkey, and is also discussing with partners potential future negotiations and their venue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"First of all, Turkey was the venue for negotiations. We reached decisions there on the return of our military prisoners, on exchanges. I think we will continue this track. I do not know whether it will be based in Turkey, or maybe in another country. We will see," Zelenskyy said, answering questions from the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

"Of course, we are discussing with our partners future negotiations and where they could be," the president noted.