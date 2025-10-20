There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new support packages from partners, as well as negotiations on sanctions against Russia this week.

“Today, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also delivered a report, primarily about the outcomes of the Ramstein meeting and new agreements with partners. There will be additional support packages,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address Monday.

In addition, Ukraine is working with partners on new sanctions against Russia.

“There will be many negotiations on sanctions this week,” the President announced.