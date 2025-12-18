Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18.12.2025

Zelenskyy: EU partners inform of decision on financial assistance that could be made by year end

Ukraine’s European partners have announced the possibility of making a decision on financing Ukraine’s needs by the end of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Our partners have informed us that a decision could be made before the end of the year. This year, of course," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels Thursday, where the European Council is meeting, answering a question about when European leaders would need to make a final decision on funding for Ukraine.

