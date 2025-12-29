Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy considers presence of international troops in Ukraine necessary as part of security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the presence of international troops in Ukraine is a necessary condition for security guarantees from partner countries.

"To be honest, yes. I believe that the presence of international troops is a real security guarantee, it is a strengthening of the security guarantees that partners already offer us," Zelenskyy said in response to a question from journalists on Monday after talks with US President Donald Trump.

"And this is the confidence of Ukrainian citizens, first of all, both civilians and, by the way, the military, as well as the confidence of Ukrainian and international business, investors, the confidence that Putin will not come again with aggression against Ukraine, against peaceful Ukraine," the head of state added. 

