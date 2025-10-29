Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

The Romanian Defense Ministry has said the United States is reducing the number of its troops deployed in Europe.

"Romania and allies have been informed of the United States’ decision to reduce the number of American troops in Europe," the ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Ministry of National Defense was reportedly informed of the withdrawal of part of the American troops deployed on NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a process of reassessing the global posture of the US armed forces. Among the brigade units that will soon end their rotation in Europe, the forces assigned to Romania, stationed at the Mihail Cogilniceanu military base, are also mentioned.

"This decision was expected, as Romania is in constant contact with its American strategic partner. The reduction in the number of American troops is a consequence of the new priorities of the presidential administration, announced in February. The decision was also taken into account that NATO has increased its presence and activity on the eastern flank, which allows the United States to adjust its military position in the region," the statement said.

It is noted that the American decision consists in ending the rotation of the brigade in Europe, which had units in several NATO countries. Approximately a thousand American soldiers will remain deployed on Romanian territory, contributing to the deterrence of any threats and guaranteeing the US commitment to regional security.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has scheduled a press conference on the issue for Wednesday, October 29.

Media outlets previously reported that the US had decided to withdraw about 800 troops from Romania, and plans were also underway to reduce the contingent in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary. In the spring, the US announced the relocation of US troops from Jasnok airport in Poland, which is a key hub for aid to Ukraine.

It was previously reported that the US was considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from eastern Europe.