Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:19 29.10.2025

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

2 min read
Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

The Romanian Defense Ministry has said the United States is reducing the number of its troops deployed in Europe.

"Romania and allies have been informed of the United States’ decision to reduce the number of American troops in Europe," the ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Ministry of National Defense was reportedly informed of the withdrawal of part of the American troops deployed on NATO’s eastern flank, as part of a process of reassessing the global posture of the US armed forces. Among the brigade units that will soon end their rotation in Europe, the forces assigned to Romania, stationed at the Mihail Cogilniceanu military base, are also mentioned.

"This decision was expected, as Romania is in constant contact with its American strategic partner. The reduction in the number of American troops is a consequence of the new priorities of the presidential administration, announced in February. The decision was also taken into account that NATO has increased its presence and activity on the eastern flank, which allows the United States to adjust its military position in the region," the statement said.

It is noted that the American decision consists in ending the rotation of the brigade in Europe, which had units in several NATO countries. Approximately a thousand American soldiers will remain deployed on Romanian territory, contributing to the deterrence of any threats and guaranteeing the US commitment to regional security.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has scheduled a press conference on the issue for Wednesday, October 29.

Media outlets previously reported that the US had decided to withdraw about 800 troops from Romania, and plans were also underway to reduce the contingent in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary. In the spring, the US announced the relocation of US troops from Jasnok airport in Poland, which is a key hub for aid to Ukraine.

It was previously reported that the US was considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from eastern Europe.

Tags: #troops #europe #usa

MORE ABOUT

09:30 28.10.2025
USA grants Germany reprieve from sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary – media

USA grants Germany reprieve from sanctions against Rosneft subsidiary – media

09:08 27.10.2025
US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

US expects Hungary to abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Moscow - US ambassador to NATO

15:30 24.10.2025
Putin's special rep Dmitriev arrives in USA for talks - media

Putin's special rep Dmitriev arrives in USA for talks - media

20:53 23.10.2025
CoE Secretary General shocked by death of journalist, cameraman from Freedom TV channel due to Russian drone strike

CoE Secretary General shocked by death of journalist, cameraman from Freedom TV channel due to Russian drone strike

19:40 23.10.2025
US Congress considers bipartisan bill on strategic partnership on eastern flank – ambassador

US Congress considers bipartisan bill on strategic partnership on eastern flank – ambassador

20:33 22.10.2025
US Senate Committee approves bills to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, seize its assets – ambassador

US Senate Committee approves bills to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, seize its assets – ambassador

19:21 21.10.2025
Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

20:32 20.10.2025
USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

20:21 20.10.2025
Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

20:14 20.10.2025
Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

PGO chief confirms announcement of suspicion against ex Odesa mayor Trukhanov

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

LATEST

Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Hungary introduces EES system at all border checkpoints with Ukraine

Russian flag at the entrance to Pokrovsk hangs for only an hour – DeepState

Ukraine defines clear criteria for foreign partnerships - Yermak

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Russian troops not in Myrnohrad - Vostok

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

AD
AD