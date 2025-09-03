There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has signed about 30 documents on security guarantees with its partners, but this is not enough to avoid any risks after this war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"On security guarantees: we have around 30 documents of security guarantees, but they are different, they help during war. Yes, we count on the support of certain countries, taking into account bilateral relations, but now, when we talk about security guarantees from countries, we need more than these documents," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday.

According to him, legally binding security guarantees are necessary. "We would not like to have any risks after this war for Ukraine, for the security of Europe, regardless of who will be the leader of this or that country," the head of state emphasized.

As reported, on August 29, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants security guarantees from European countries and the United States to be supported by parliaments and Congress.

"We want legally binding security guarantees. We don't want the Budapest Memorandum, we don't want the Minsk Agreements. We want documents, serious ones," the president noted.