19:47 15.12.2025

Mertz: We must not repeat mistakes of Minsk, Ukraine needs real security guarantees

Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz is convinced that Ukraine needs real security guarantees, similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

"It is important that the United States perceives appropriate security guarantees similar to Article 5 [of the NATO Treaty] plus… the issue of monitoring during the ceasefire is part, in my opinion, of security guarantees. Who carries out the monitoring, in what format, and what are the sanction steps for violating this monitoring of the ceasefire," the Chancellor said at a press conference following the talks in Berlin on Monday.

Merz also stressed the importance of the United States being ready for "substantial legal guarantees" on its part.

"The second point... that we agreed on is that the ceasefire must be guaranteed by material and substantial legal guarantees from the United States and the European Union. The guarantees for Ukraine are similar to the NATO agreement, which are reflected in this article. For me, this is very big progress. The American side is also ready to show legal obligations, and we will not repeat the mistakes of Minsk in this sense," the Federal Chancellor said.

