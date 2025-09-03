Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:48 03.09.2025

Nordic-Baltic Eight declares increased military support for Ukraine, sanctions pressure on Russia

3 min read

The leaders of the eight Nordic and Baltic states have published a statement in which they stressed the urgent need to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine amid Russia's increasing use of violence and delaying the peace process, and also called for increased sanctions on the aggressor and related countries.

The leaders stated in a statement its unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the context of Russia's ongoing illegal war of aggression.

"Putin does not want peace. We have clearly seen that in the past weeks. And we have seen it many times before. Ukraine is ready to negotiate. It is ready to enter into an unconditional and full ceasefire. Russia has so far not committed to a ceasefire or any steps leading to it. Russia continues to find excuses to delay, while escalating its brutal and indiscriminate use of violence, including with deliberate strikes against civilians in Ukraine. Russia poses a long term threat, not only to Ukraine but to the security of Europe, the transatlantic community, and the wider international order," the statement notes.

"We will step up military support to Ukraine. We underline the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of weapons, ammunition, and air defence systems. In this regard, we support a newly created PURL initiative to finance high-priority American weapons for Ukraine. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with other countries. We reaffirm that only Ukraine can decide on its own future," the statement notes.

"A just and lasting peace requires robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine. We are committed to advancing work on a framework of sustainable security guarantees, developed in close cooperation with the United States and our European and other partners. We further support Ukraine being firmly anchored in the Euro-Atlantic community. Russia has no veto over Ukraine’s pathway to the EU and NATO," the statement notes.

"Russia’s growing cooperation with North Korea and Iran and increasingly close ties, including military, with China impacts not only Russia’s war against Ukraine. It has also broader consequences for global security. If we allow Russia to succeed in Ukraine, others may follow the same path of military aggression," the statement notes.

"This moment demands a stronger collective response. We call for the swift adoption and rigorous enforcement of further sanctions, including further restrictive measures against enablers of Russian sanctions circumvention in third countries. When Europe and the United States act together, we can achieve real and lasting results. Sanctions must strike deeper into Russia’s war economy, target the networks that sustain it, and make clear that aggression comes at an ever-higher cost," the statement notes.

Tags: #weapons #nb8

