Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that on Wednesday he will take part in the Ukraine-Northern European and Baltic States summit in Denmark, in the evening he will hold a meeting with the President of France and on Thursday he will take part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, where, in particular, he will discuss the need to strengthen pressure measures on Russia.

"We will talk with our partners about the need for strong pressure measures (on Russia - IF-U) these days. In a few hours - Denmark, the Ukraine-Northern European and Baltic States summit. We are preparing a tangible reinforcement for Ukraine. Tonight - a bilateral format in France, we are coordinating our efforts. We are also preparing the format of the coalition of the willing and new steps in relations with the European Union and the USA. Thank you to everyone who helps. Every Russian strike requires a real response," he said on Telegram.