CCD: Putin prepares information alibi, lies about attacks on Ukrainian energy

Vladimir Putin is preparing an information alibi to justify the Russian Federation's terrorist attacks on Ukrainian energy, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko said.

"In particular, in Beijing, Putin stated that Russia allegedly did not strike at Ukrainian energy, but only strikes in response to Ukraine's attacks on the Russian oil industry. These statements by the Russian leader have nothing to do with reality," the CCD press service said in a message on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Since 2022, Russia has been constantly attacking the Ukrainian energy sector, doing it systematically, thus waging war against civilians. The Russians attack when preparations are underway for winter, as well as in the winter itself. Also, this year, the Russians have not stopped attacking the energy sector at all in certain regions bordering the Russian Federation," the CCD press service quotes Kovalenko.

Now, the head of the CCD emphasized, "Putin is trying to cover up his current attacks and lies about the ‘response for the refineries,’ although the Russians were the first to start the war, the attacks on the energy sector and have never stopped them."

"Putin regularly participates in Russian information operations. This is part of another operation, the audience of which is the West and the Global South. An attempt to shift responsibility for the further terror of Ukrainians onto ourselves," the head of the CCD added.