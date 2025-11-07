Russia concentrating air defense forces near front and Moscow, with most of territory left unprotected – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia does not protect most of its territory with air defense, which allows it to strike oil refineries, electrical substations, and other facilities, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"Recently, oil refineries in Russia have caught fire: Volgograd (suspended operations), Kstovsky, Saratov (suspended operations), Tuapse, Mariysky, and Ryazan. A number of substations, the Kostroma State District Power Plant, the Orel Thermal Power Plant, and other facilities have also been damaged," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Russia has a shortage of air defense systems; in particular, both the S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and many Pantsyr anti-aircraft gun systems, which were used to protect such facilities, have been destroyed.

"The enemy's air defenses are concentrated primarily at the front and in Moscow, creating significant gaps in Russian airspace. To put this into perspective, most Russians in the country are not protected by Putin at all, despite his constant promises of security for everyone. All these Yars tests, jokes about Poseidon, Burivestnik, and Oreshnik missiles seem comical compared to the total exposure of Russia to fire," Kovalenko noted.