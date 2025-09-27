CCD: Russia spreading another fake about Ukraine, seeks "info alibi" for its crimes

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council refutes the statements of Russian propagandists that Ukraine is preparing a "provocation to start the third World War".

"Against the backdrop of drone incidents in various European countries, Russian propaganda is spreading a fake about Ukraine allegedly preparing a 'provocation to start the third World War," the CCD said in a statement on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is reported that the official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, referring to fictional "sources" in the Hungarian media, stated that Kyiv is allegedly preparing an operation "under a foreign flag" in Poland and Romania. According to her, "repaired Russian Geran drones" will be used for the provocation.

"The enemy is once again trying to create an 'information alibi' for its crimes. Such statements may be a sign that Russia is preparing new provocations using drones in European countries with further attempts to blame Ukraine for this," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

"By spreading such disinformation, Russia is trying to intimidate Europeans with a 'third World War,' discredit Ukraine before its NATO partners, and absolve itself of responsibility for its own aggressive behavior," the center said.