CCD clarifies sanctions against Mindich, Tsukerman

The decision to impose sanctions against the figures in the corruption scandal in the energy sector, Tymur Mindych and Oleksandr Tsukerman (also appearing as Zuckerman and Zukerman), "provides for a full standard package, including the blocking of assets in the territory of Ukraine, regardless of the citizenship of the persons to whom they are applied," explained the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk, to whom the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refers.

"Numerous manipulations are spreading on the network regarding the NSDC sanctions against two figures in the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigation. For the sake of clarity, we note. According to the explanations of the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the decision provides for a full standard package of sanctions, including the blocking of assets in the territory of Ukraine, regardless of the citizenship of the persons to whom they are applied," CCD said on Telegram on Thursday.

"The term of application of sanctions is three years (and for deprivation of awards - indefinitely). There is no ban on entry. Standard set and term of sanctions, including full blocking of assets (instantaneous effect). Applied to persons with confirmed foreign citizenship," Vlasiuk noted.

"Indicating foreign citizenship will allow for operational blocking in foreign jurisdictions. In addition, sanctions actually block assets in Ukraine. The claim that they "do not apply to Ukrainian property" is manipulation that does not correspond to reality," the CCD said.

As reported, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated November 13, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)."

The corresponding decree No. 843/2025 is posted on the president’s website.

According to the annex to the document, sanctions were imposed against Israeli citizens Mindich and Tsukerman.

The sanctioned individuals will be deprived of Ukrainian state awards, and their assets will be frozen for a period of three years. In addition, Mindich and Tsukerman will be completely restricted from trading and completely suspended from transit and transportation through the territory of Ukraine.