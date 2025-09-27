CCD considers Belarusian Foreign Ministry statements on 'Oreshnik' deployment as Russian info operation

The statements of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the deployment of the latest Russian-made Russian intermediate-range ballistic missiles “Oreshnik” are a Russian information operation, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

“Belarus has deployed a Russian information operation called ‘Oreshnik,’ the second launch of which was unsuccessful – it did not even fly on time. But the Russians did not tell anyone about it,” Kovalenko said in Telegram on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said that Belarus was allegedly forced to deploy “Oreshnik” on its territory to guarantee its security and independence, but this does not mean an arms race or confrontation.

The day before, on September 25, Alexander Lukashenko said that “Oreshnik” was probably already on its way to Belarus.