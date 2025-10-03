Interfax-Ukraine
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia’s Orsk – Center for Countering Disinformation

An oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg region, Russia, is under attack by drones, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"The oil refinery in Orsk, Russia, is under attack," Kovalenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Video of the attack is circulating on local social media.

The Orsk oil refinery is located 1,400 km from the Ukrainian border.

