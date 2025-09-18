CCD denies claims of Canadian authorities coercing Ukrainians about military eligibility

Photo: CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has denied information about the alleged coercion of Canadian authorities to Ukrainian citizens to prove that they are not evading military service in their homeland.

It is noted that the other day messages were spread on Telegram channels that the Canadian Ministry of Immigration "requires Ukrainian men to provide a certificate of exemption from military service."

"In fact, this is a standard procedure - a procedural fairness letter (PFL) - a letter that applicants for permanent residence in Canada receive. This is not a refusal, but a request for clarification or confirmation of information," the CCD said on Telegram on Thursday. Thursday.

In particular, the Immigration Service of Canada uses a special form IMM 5546 to check whether a person served in the military, in which units, whether he had a deferment or official discharge. This is necessary solely to verify the security and reliability of biographical data, the center notes.

It is reported that in cases where the information on the form was incomplete, the applicant receives a letter asking them to provide additional documents (for example, a military ID or official confirmation of discharge from service).

"There are no new rules related to "deportations" or "mass checks of evaders," the CCD said, adding that "the spread of fakes on this topic has an obvious goal - to sow panic among Ukrainians abroad and create the impression of distrus" of Western partners towards Ukrainian citizens."