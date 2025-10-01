Info about 'Azov fighters' who allegedly complain about command, large losses in their battalion, is fake

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reports that hostile propaganda resources are distributing a fake video where several men in military uniform claim that they are "Azov" soldiers and that the command abandoned them to their fate, the video also mentions the battalion's allegedly large losses.

"In fact, this video was created using artificial intelligence. It features unnatural pauses, 'swallowing' words, artificial facial expressions, and a 'glassy' look. Some of the 'heroes' blink their eyes either too rarely or too often, which is a typical sign of AI generation. In addition, the sound of 'explosions' is superimposed on top of the video," the center said in the Telegram on Wednesday.

The purpose of the fake is to create a picture of the "victories" of the Russian army and discredit the professionalism and resilience of the Azov fighters. Previously, Russian-propagandists spread fakes about the destruction of Azov fighters near Hluschenkov, the Center for Countering Disinformation said.