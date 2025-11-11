Kremlin uses trade and humanitarian contacts as cover to recruit citizens of the Global South for war against Ukraine – CCD

Photo: CCD

The Kremlin is using trade and humanitarian contacts with Kenya to strengthen its instruments of political influence in the region and attract the economic, informational or human resources of African countries for its own aggressive goals, in particular to continue the war against Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has said.

The Kremlin seeks to "attract the economic, informational or human resources of African countries to implement its own aggressive goals. Moscow is using trade and humanitarian contacts as a cover for recruiting citizens of the Global South for the war against Ukraine," the CCD said in a message on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is noted that Moscow is "deepening economic ties with Kenya, coordinating its initiatives with state development strategies. Trade agreements, logistics and infrastructure are being discussed, which could provide Russian companies with access to East African ports and markets. "The strengthening of the economic presence gives Russia "instruments of political influence in the region, forming dependence on its resources and control over key logistics hubs," the CCD said.

As reported, on November 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the problem of recruiting Kenyans for the war against Ukraine during a conversation with Kenyan President William Ruto.