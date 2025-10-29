Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:37 29.10.2025

Putin trying to scare world with nuclear weapons that Russia not to be able to use – center

Putin trying to scare world with nuclear weapons that Russia not to be able to use – center

Russia is not capable of using its own nuclear weapons despite Vladimir Putin's threats, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko believes.

"[Donald] Trump's sanctions have so crushed Putin's causal place that he began to mention the names of all Russian and Soviet missiles in an attempt to scare the world with a nuclear weapon that Russia will not be able to use. But the main thing is that in the event of an attack on the West, Moscow will be wiped off the face of the earth. And the Napoleonic past does not shine for the Russians either," Kovalenko said in Telegram on Wednesday.

At the same time, he expressed his belief that sanctions against Russia will only be strengthened if the Russian leadership does not stop firing on Ukraine, "and strikes on Russian infrastructure too."

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin, during a visit to the Russian Central Military Clinical Hospital, said that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would soon appear on combat duty in Russia. He also reported on the tests of the Poseidon submarine with a nuclear power plant conducted on Tuesday and spoke about the nuclear reactor of the Burevestnik missile, which, according to him, is launched within a minute.

According to him, this development can also be used in the national economy. Putin argued that the corresponding weapons have no analogues in the world.

Earlier, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said in an interview that in the event of an attack on Belgian territory, Moscow would be wiped off the face of the earth.

