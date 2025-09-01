Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:41 01.09.2025

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed UAH 34 million for water supply for Mykolaiv region, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"To guarantee stable access to water during the dry period, the government has redistributed UAH 34 million within the state program for the needs of Mykolaiv region," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Monday.

According to her, the cascade of reservoirs in the Berezan River basin provides drinking water to more than 9,200 residents from 15 communities and irrigation of almost 10,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Tags: #water #mykolaiv_region

