Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:40 02.01.2026

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

2 min read
Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

The destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir is not only the destruction of a hydraulic engineering facility, but also the loss of a system-forming element of the water, agricultural, and energy infrastructure of southern Ukraine, said Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev.

"Therefore, we are considering not only the issue of possible restoration, but also a new model of water use in southern Ukraine that is better adapted to climate change and the real needs of the region," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to the minister, the direct economic losses from the destruction amount to approximately $2.79 billion, while total damages exceed $11 billion. To compensate for the consequences, the government has decided, among other measures, to build water pipelines in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions. These measures are expected to help restore access to water, create conditions for agriculture, and stabilize the water supply situation in southern Ukraine.

Sobolev noted that the issue of fully restoring the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant is significantly complicated by security factors. The temporary occupation of the left bank of the Dnipro River makes it impossible to carry out large-scale engineering works and attract long-term investment.

"Under such conditions, the implementation of projects to restore hydraulic structures or to create new capital-intensive facilities cannot be considered until Ukraine regains control over the entire adjacent territory and an appropriate level of security is ensured," the minister said.

Tags: #sobolev #water #use

MORE ABOUT

13:42 02.01.2026
Ukrainian govt seeks balance between EU EIA recommendations and business demands for simplification due to war – Economy Minister

Ukrainian govt seeks balance between EU EIA recommendations and business demands for simplification due to war – Economy Minister

13:12 02.01.2026
Ukraine's Economy Ministry to increase staff directly responsible for environmental policy – minister

Ukraine's Economy Ministry to increase staff directly responsible for environmental policy – minister

16:51 31.12.2025
Launching its own ETS to facilitate process of implementing SVAM for Ukrainian businesses – Minister of Economy

Launching its own ETS to facilitate process of implementing SVAM for Ukrainian businesses – Minister of Economy

13:09 31.12.2025
Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

12:14 26.11.2025
Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

11:28 21.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

10:42 21.11.2025
Ministry of Economy expects record revenues from privatization over past 10 years

Ministry of Economy expects record revenues from privatization over past 10 years

16:58 17.11.2025
Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

19:18 14.11.2025
Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

20:18 22.10.2025
OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

PlayCity working with Ministry of Digital Transformation to amend Tax Code and three laws – state agency’s chief

LATEST

Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

New requirements for welfare of farm animals comes into effect in Ukraine

Some 423 MW of new balancing capacity already added to power system after first 2 special auctions – Ukrenergo

Nomination committee approves independent members of Energoatom's new Supervisory Board – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine extends export restrictions on timber and scrap metal through 2026 – PM

General fund revenues of Ukraine's state budget rise by 22.4% in 2025 – Finance Ministry

Energy Support Fund secures over EUR 1.5 bln in grants from partners for restoration of energy system

UkrArmoTech presented the Ukrainian version of the legendary HMMWV

Maersk increases tariffs for container imports to Ukraine from Jan 5

AD
AD