Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

The destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir is not only the destruction of a hydraulic engineering facility, but also the loss of a system-forming element of the water, agricultural, and energy infrastructure of southern Ukraine, said Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev.

"Therefore, we are considering not only the issue of possible restoration, but also a new model of water use in southern Ukraine that is better adapted to climate change and the real needs of the region," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to the minister, the direct economic losses from the destruction amount to approximately $2.79 billion, while total damages exceed $11 billion. To compensate for the consequences, the government has decided, among other measures, to build water pipelines in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions. These measures are expected to help restore access to water, create conditions for agriculture, and stabilize the water supply situation in southern Ukraine.

Sobolev noted that the issue of fully restoring the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant is significantly complicated by security factors. The temporary occupation of the left bank of the Dnipro River makes it impossible to carry out large-scale engineering works and attract long-term investment.

"Under such conditions, the implementation of projects to restore hydraulic structures or to create new capital-intensive facilities cannot be considered until Ukraine regains control over the entire adjacent territory and an appropriate level of security is ensured," the minister said.