09:22 26.12.2025

Mykolaiv region partially cuts off power due to Russian attack

In the Mykolaiv district, electricity supply to subscribers was partially disrupted due to strikes by enemy drones, Regional Military Administration head Vitaliy Kim has said.

"At night, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv and its suburbs with several strike drones, previously - with Molniya type UAVs. As a result of the attack, subscribers in the Mykolaiv district were partially cut off from electricity. As of now, almost all consumers are powered," he wrote in Telegram.

According to Kim, there were no casualties.

