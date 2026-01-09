Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

During accidents in frosty weather, when the circulation of the coolant is temporarily stopped, draining water from home heating systems is a mandatory technical action, reports the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Water at sub-zero temperatures freezes quickly, and draining it prevents damage to networks and equipment. Important: draining water does not mean that heat will be absent for a long time; this procedure is used even when the shutdown may last several hours or a day - this is a safety requirement," the message on the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that such government recommendations have been in effect in Ukraine for almost 20 years and are provided for by the Rules for the Technical Operation of Thermal Installations and Networks. The decision to drain is made by the person responsible for the technical condition and operation of the heating networks of the business entity in agreement with the energy supply organization.

"This night, January 9, Kyiv was subjected to massive combined shelling for the fourth time. And today's night attack was the most extensive since the beginning of autumn - the enemy launched 36 missiles - ballistic and cruise, and almost 250 drones - at the city. Due to damage to critical infrastructure elements, a significant part of residential and other buildings was temporarily left without supply. Water from building systems in these buildings was promptly drained to protect pipelines from damage while heat is being restored," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

Since last night, energy workers and other city services have been working in emergency mode at facilities, despite the risks and bad weather. The situation in the city is extremely difficult, but controlled from the point of view of life support systems.

"We urge you to refrain from making loud statements with shocking headlines and not to spread misinformation, while city utility workers are risking their lives and health to return services to citizens that they have already provided repeatedly," the administration said.