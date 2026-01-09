Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 09.01.2026

Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

2 min read
Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

During accidents in frosty weather, when the circulation of the coolant is temporarily stopped, draining water from home heating systems is a mandatory technical action, reports the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Water at sub-zero temperatures freezes quickly, and draining it prevents damage to networks and equipment. Important: draining water does not mean that heat will be absent for a long time; this procedure is used even when the shutdown may last several hours or a day - this is a safety requirement," the message on the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that such government recommendations have been in effect in Ukraine for almost 20 years and are provided for by the Rules for the Technical Operation of Thermal Installations and Networks. The decision to drain is made by the person responsible for the technical condition and operation of the heating networks of the business entity in agreement with the energy supply organization.

"This night, January 9, Kyiv was subjected to massive combined shelling for the fourth time. And today's night attack was the most extensive since the beginning of autumn - the enemy launched 36 missiles - ballistic and cruise, and almost 250 drones - at the city. Due to damage to critical infrastructure elements, a significant part of residential and other buildings was temporarily left without supply. Water from building systems in these buildings was promptly drained to protect pipelines from damage while heat is being restored," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

Since last night, energy workers and other city services have been working in emergency mode at facilities, despite the risks and bad weather. The situation in the city is extremely difficult, but controlled from the point of view of life support systems.

"We urge you to refrain from making loud statements with shocking headlines and not to spread misinformation, while city utility workers are risking their lives and health to return services to citizens that they have already provided repeatedly," the administration said.

Tags: #water #kyiv_city_state_administration

MORE ABOUT

14:40 02.01.2026
Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

19:18 14.11.2025
Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

20:18 22.10.2025
OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

OKKO has to deal with alternative water supply to filling stations after blackouts on Oct 10 – vice president

14:50 07.10.2025
Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

13:19 22.09.2025
Every 5th Kyiv resident believes city should improve rainwater collection and sewage systems

Every 5th Kyiv resident believes city should improve rainwater collection and sewage systems

10:41 05.09.2025
Water level in cooling pond at ZNPP drops by more than 3.2 m since collapse of Kakhovka dam – IAEA

Water level in cooling pond at ZNPP drops by more than 3.2 m since collapse of Kakhovka dam – IAEA

18:41 01.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

12:24 13.05.2025
Environment Minister: Preliminary agreements reached with donors to restore flow of Saksahan River, secure water supply for 1.4 mln Ukrainians

Environment Minister: Preliminary agreements reached with donors to restore flow of Saksahan River, secure water supply for 1.4 mln Ukrainians

19:42 18.04.2025
Govt approves European integration bill on protection of waters from pollution

Govt approves European integration bill on protection of waters from pollution

18:33 20.03.2025
Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

HOT NEWS

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

Lviv attacked by Oreshnik – mayor

LATEST

Heating situation most difficult in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts, restoration timeline still being assessed – Energy Research Center director

Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

US conducts detention of tanker Olina in Caribbean Sea – media

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of Russian colonel who ordered attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

Swiss arbitration tribunal recovers $18 mln in favor of Ukraine's Defense Ministry in dispute with American company – Ministry of Justice

Lithuanian FMcalls for complete isolation of Russia in response to ballistic missile attack on gas storage facility in Lviv region

AD
AD