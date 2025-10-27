Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:42 27.10.2025

First stage of OLVIA multi-grain processing complex starts operating in Mykolaiv region

2 min read
First stage of OLVIA multi-grain processing complex starts operating in Mykolaiv region

The OLVIA multi-grain oilseed processing complex is starting operations in Mykolaiv region, it will become an important logistics and production center for farmers, agricultural enterprises and international partners, the information and analytical agency APK-Inform reported.

According to the report, the project is being implemented in two construction stages, taking into account modern requirements for energy efficiency, environmental friendliness, and production safety. The plant operates using steam produced from processing waste (husks).

As part of the first stage, reconstruction of an 84,700-cubic-meter elevator has been completed to expand production capabilities.

During the second stage, the plan is to increase oil storage capacity, build additional workshops for pressing, refining, deodorizing, freezing, and bottling oil, expand warehouses for finished products and shipping, and generate electricity independently.

After the launch of the second stage, it is expected that production will double.

The company emphasized that "this will enable the enterprise to provide a full cycle of oil processing and enter the B2C segment by supplying ready-made, branded products with added value to store shelves."

OLVIA plans to expand its processing capacities further, particularly by creating a production facility for the deep processing of corn into starch, followed by the packaging and sale of products on domestic and foreign markets.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region

