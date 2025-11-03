Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region damaged due to attack by Russian attack drones

Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region was damaged as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian attack drones, Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, reported on his Telegram channel.

"Last night, the enemy attacked the area with a Shahed-type UAV, causing damage to the power infrastructure. Power was cut off in 12 settlements. As of now, all consumers are powered. There were no casualties," Kim wrote on Telegram.

Furthermore, according to his information, at approximately 2:58, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with a Shahed-type UAV, causing a fire in a hardware store. This fire has now been extinguished by rescuers. Buildings on the territory of a service station, two cars, and windows in an apartment building were damaged. There were no casualties.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine's Telegram channel, a supermarket in Mykolaiv caught fire last night as a result of a hostile drone attack. "The fire covered approximately 2,000 square meters. Rescuers quickly extinguished the blaze," the message reads.

Another fire broke out at a service station. It covered 30 square meters, damaging cars and shattering windows in a residential building. There were no injuries.