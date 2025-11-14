Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

The Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (Nefco) has signed an agreement to provide a grant from Impact Fund Denmark to support reconstruction of the main water pipeline in Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, Nefco's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The signing took place at the ReBuild Ukraine conference in Warsaw, Poland.

The project is part of Nefco's Green Recovery Programme for Ukraine, which supports the restoration of critical infrastructure to strengthen the country's resilience. As reported earlier, Denmark is allocating 108 million Danish kroner (about EUR 14.5 million) for this program.

The total budget of the Pervomaisk project is roughly EUR 4 million, of which EUR 3.6 million will be provided as a grant by Impact Fund Denmark. The Pervomaisk City Council will contribute EUR 0.4 million in local co-financing.

The project foresees reconstruction of an 8.8-km underground water pipeline from the city's water treatment plant to clean-water reservoirs. This investment builds on a previous EU-funded project that supported reconstruction of the Pervomaisk water treatment facility (according to Nefco's website, the contract for that work was awarded to Scientific and Production Association ECOSOFT LLC of Ukraine with a project budget of EUR 2.2668 million).

Thanks to Denmark's new financing, the city will be able to fully commission the upgraded water treatment plant and ensure reliable access to drinking water for all 35,000 residents.

Expected outcomes include annual electricity savings of 726 MWh, yearly water savings of 1.2 million cubic meters, and a reduction of CO₂ emissions by 581 tons.

Project implementation is scheduled to begin in December 2025 and be completed by the end of 2026.