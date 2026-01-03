Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 03.01.2026

Enemy attacks critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight, no casualties

Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Mykolaiv region overnight; no casualties were reported, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the regional military administration.

"Overnight, the enemy carried out a massive attack using Shahed-131/136-type UAVs on critical infrastructure facilities in the region. There were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kim, the attack resulted in power outages in part of the settlements of the Mykolaiv district. Power engineers have been carrying out restoration work since the night.

In the Mykolaiv district, during the daytime on Friday, January 2, the enemy attacked the outskirts of Mykolaiv with a strike drone, preliminarily identified as a Molniya-type UAV. A gas station building and two vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties.

Also on Friday, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone. No casualties were reported.

Tags: #critical_infrastructure #mykolaiv_region

