20:38 28.08.2025

Ukrainian MFA notes importance of ceasefire: otherwise it’s very difficult to open the way to diplomacy

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Maryana Betsa stressed the importance of a ceasefire as Russia has launched at least its third major attack on Ukraine since the recent meeting of EU leaders with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

"Russia neither fulfills any obligations, nor intends to stop its armed aggression. For us, for the state of Ukraine, it is extremely important that there must be, first of all, a ceasefire, the killings must stop, otherwise it is very difficult to open the way to diplomacy," she said at the 4th International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Thursday.

Betsa also recalled that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine is currently being worked out.

"We really hope that they will be effective and efficient," she added.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry called for increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and synchronizing the sanctions mechanism.

Tags: #mfa #stance #war

