Armenian-U.S. joint venture to provide business management in Trump Route project - Pashinyan

An Armenian-U.S. joint venture will provide business management for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project on the Armenian territory but will not be controlling the road, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"The Armenian-U.S. company will not be controlling the road [the 42-kilometer stretch of the road in southern Armenia to connect Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan], it will be managing it, i.e. providing business management," Pashinyan told the press on Thursday.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said that an Armenian-U.S. joint venture is due to be registered in Armenia as part of the TRIPP project.

Pashinyan, U.S. President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a declaration in Washington on August 8 to say that Armenia would be working together with the United States and certain third countries on the framework of the TRIPP project on the Armenian territory.