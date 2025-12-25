New section of T1607 road leading to 'strawberry capital' of Odesa region opens in Izmail district

A new section of the T1607 road within the settlements of Kiliya–Vylkove (Izmail district, Odesa region) was officially opened on the eve of Christmas, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"For local communities, this is an event they have been waiting for nearly 40 years. There was no road here dating back to Soviet times. This is especially significant for residents of the village of Lisky, known as the region’s ‘strawberry capital,’" he wrote on Telegram.

During a meeting with the village elder and community residents, Kiper also discussed land reclamation issues and the further development of agriculture. He separately informed them about the situation with transport links in the south of the region due to enemy attacks on a bridge near Maiaky. Traffic in both directions is now gradually stabilizing, and the situation remains under control.

"We continue working on the recovery and development of southern Odesa region despite all the challenges," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration assured.