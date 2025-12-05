Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:30 05.12.2025

Ukraine's State Agency revises claims about UAH 6.6 bln road through Bukovel



The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development said media reports that it intends to spend UAH 6.6 billion to build a road through the Bukovel ski resort in the village of Polianytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, are incorrect, the agency said on its Telegram channel.

"We note that this information is incorrect… Funding for construction works has not been planned and has not been allocated," the agency said Friday.

As part of the region's road infrastructure development strategy, the regional restoration office in Ivano-Frankivsk is preparing measures related to the development of design and estimate documentation, not to construction.

Earlier, the ProZorro procurement system showed that on December 3 the Regional Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in Ivano-Frankivsk region announced a tender to develop project documentation for the new construction of a road section from the village of Bystrytsia to the village of Yablunytsia via the village of Polianytsia (Nadvirna district, Ivano-Frankivsk region) with an initial contract price of UAH 33.7 million.

The technical specification indicates that the approximate length of the section is 28.6 km and the estimated construction cost is UAH 6.57 billion.

