Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:14 21.08.2025

Yermak confirms more than 3 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine

More than three countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine, all of this needs to be coordinated with the United States, as well as to develop some common rules of engagement, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriera della sera.

"I can confirm that more than three countries are ready to send soldiers, but I do not want to name them specifically, although some of those you mentioned are among them. All this needs to be coordinated with the United States in order to preserve the unity of our front and to develop some common rules of engagement. Of course, there will be allied troops on our territory," Yermak said, answering the question of whether Germany, Great Britain and France are already ready to send troops to Ukraine.

He noted that Ukrainian commands are studying the number of foreign contingents needed to protect the border. It is necessary to develop the nature of the contingents' mandate, conditions of use, prerogatives and mission limitations.

"Trump told us that the US will participate in our security guarantees, and we are now defining the specific aspects of this commitment. Starting tonight, contacts between our generals and the Pentagon are being restored," he said.

