Tusk: We won’t send Polish troops to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said Polish troops will not be sent to Ukraine after the expected ceasefire to be put in place in the non-contact zone.

"We will not send Polish troops to Ukraine," Tusk said in an interview with TVP Info.

The Polish Prime Minister answered affirmatively to the presenter’s clarifying question that this was a final decision that could not be revised.

"Our goal is to protect the border with Russia and Belarus and to organize a center for the transfer of weapons and aid to Ukraine," the Polish prime minister added.