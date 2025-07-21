European armed forces weakened, need to be strengthened - Belgian Defense Minister

Europe's defence potential is weaker today than it was 30 years ago and needs to be strengthened, said Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken.

"During the Cold War we were much stronger. Today our armed forces are really too weak. Especially in Western Europe, and they need to be strengthened. There are too many gaps in the capabilities we need. That's why 2% of GDP for a strategic approach is the plan we really need to strengthen our army and defense," Francken said in an interview with RTBF television.

When asked whether Europe is ready to defend itself in the event of an attack by an enemy, the minister gave a clarifying answer: "Absolutely. But we are weaker than we were 30 years ago."

Asked "if tomorrow the situation gets out of control in Ukraine or elsewhere, is Europe ready to go to war? Will we be ready to react to the situation?" Francken said: "That would be difficult. But what would be the scenario? We always have to be careful at this level. We are part of an alliance, NATO, a nuclear alliance. It is a very strong alliance, supported by the Americans, the Canadians and Turkey, for example. So we are not alone."

According to him, "the geopolitical situation is very complex at the moment." The minister mentioned "hybrid threats, cyber attacks, threats in the North Sea and critical infrastructure that Russia is monitoring." In this regard, Francken said that it is necessary to remain vigilant and invest in strengthening the armed forces of European states.

"And this is what Belgium is doing now," the Belgian defense minister explained.