20:36 03.10.2025

Ukrainians view Netherlands and Northern Europe most favorably; Poland ranks 14th, USA 16th – poll

 The top ten countries that Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards are the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, France, Sweden, Great Britain, Estonia, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service on September 12-17 at the request of Kyiv Security Forum.

The United States took 16th place in terms of the level of positive attitude among the countries in the poll – 69.6% of respondents have a positive attitude towards them, while the leader of the rating, the Netherlands, is in 89.3%.

Slovakia, which is positively viewed by 49% of Ukrainians, is the last with a positive balance of attitudes. More Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards neighboring Hungary than a positive one (24.1%). There is also a negative balance in India, China, Belarus and Russia, to which 2.4% of respondents maintain a positive attitude despite the war.

Poland is in 14th place, with 82.3% of Ukrainians having a positive attitude towards it. Ukrainians also have a positive attitude towards Denmark, Finland, the Czech Republic, Japan, Turkey and Romania.

According to the poll results, some 74% of Ukrainians express a favorable attitude towards Poland, while 61% positively assess the country's efforts to provide humanitarian aid; some 44% note the development of economic cooperation and 51% highly evaluate military and security cooperation. At the same time, the survey results showed that only 19% of respondents consider relations in the field of historical memory to be good.

Only 11.1% of respondents consider themselves well informed about the Ukrainian-Polish clashes that took place in Volyn tragedy in 1943, and 35.4% consider themselves generally informed. Among these people, when asked "Who do you think was to blame for those tragic events?" some 5.9% believe that the Ukrainian side, while 13.2% believe that the Polish side, some 43.7% believe that both sides and 23.9% believe that no one is to blame, that's how the circumstances turned out.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine among 1,210 respondents aged 18 and over using a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the first stages of sample formation and a quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.9%, additional systematic deviations of the sample may be due to the consequences of Russia's aggression.

