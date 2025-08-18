Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Ukraine will be provided with protection that will be similar to that of NATO countries, there are people who want to provide such protection, said US President Donald Trump.

Trump said before the start of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that Ukraine will be provided with protection similar to that of a NATO country. He also added that there are people waiting in the next room who want to provide that protection.

He also added that there is no talk of a ceasefire, the American leader seeks to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.