18.08.2025

NATO Secretary General, US Ambassador to NATO hold discussion with Kellogg and team before Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump

U.S. Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg reported on a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker in the context of the meeting of Ukrainian and U.S. Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump scheduled for the evening.

"Great discussion with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, and our team before President Zelenskyy meeting today with the U.S. President," Kellogg said on the X social network on Monday, publishing a photo of the meeting, which shows that it took place in the format of a joint working breakfast.

Zelenskyy reportedly arrived in Washington on Monday to discuss the details of ending the war with Trump. He will be joined by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Italian and British Prime Ministers Giorgia Malone and Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the presidents of Finland and France, Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy and Kellogg have already met in Washington and discussed the battlefield situation and diplomatic options.

