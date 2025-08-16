Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
01:23 16.08.2025

Putin considers possible nuclear arms control agreement with US - media

1 min read

Nuclear arms control could be a quick area of agreement for the Russian and US presidents when they meet, the Financial Times has reported, citing a senior political analyst.

Putin, according to the publication, sought to raise the issue in his conversation with Donald Trump in his statements on Thursday.

Moscow suspended its participation in the New Start treaty in 2023, to which Washington responded with similar measures. The current agreement between the US and Russia is due to expire in February 2026.

Rose Gottemoeller, the former US chief negotiator for the New Start treaty, was quoted as saying she was worried that Putin would try to distract Trump and everyone else from Ukraine with the help of a 'bright object' in the form of nuclear arms control.

According to her, significant progress on the Ukraine issue is important for the success of the summit, regardless of other proposals.

Tags: #us #rf #nuclear #treat

