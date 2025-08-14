DPRK joins elite ranks as third global force to master modern warfare - Budanov

Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine/

The communist regime of the DPRK has gained critical combat experience, as well as access to advanced weapons, military technology and tactical training, by supporting the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, which not only affected the course of the war in Europe, but may also affect the balance of power in Northeast Asia, head of the Main Directorate of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"Currently, there are only three countries in the world with experience in waging a modern war on a very long front line using almost all available conventional means - these are Ukraine, Russia and North Korea," Budanov said in an interview with the The Japan Times.

He noted that the experience of this war is being transferred to the entire North Korean army of 1.3 million people, which, together with Russian technology, "negatively affects security in the Pacific region."

"We have constantly emphasized that cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang poses a threat not only to Ukraine," Budanov stressed.

According to him, out of 12,000 North Korean soldiers sent to war, about 5,000 died due to "lack of preparation for 21st century war" and poor coordination with Russian troops on the battlefield, but the North Koreans "adapted quickly," gradually adopting modern combat tactics and equipment. "North Korean troops operate, like Russian ones, mostly in small groups. They have learned to move quickly, not only using drones, but also defending themselves against them," the head of the GUR said.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, North Korea currently provides 40% of the Russian army's needs for 122 mm and 152 mm ammunition, the production of which is reportedly ongoing "around the clock in North Korea." Russia has also received hundreds of artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems and missiles from Pyongyang.

According to Budanov, some of these weapons initially showed low efficiency, but the Russians have managed to eliminate many of these shortcomings, one example being the 690-kilometer KN-23 missile, which has already undergone combat testing and improvements.

According to the GUR chief, the problem lies not only in improving quality, but also in the huge scale of supplies due to the DPRK’s significant military reserves and powerful military-production capabilities, despite United Nations sanctions. Pyongyang compensates for the depletion of the Russian Federation and "is now a key military ally of Russia," Budanov said.

In exchange for Pyongyang's support, Moscow provides mainly money, technology and training, which helps North Korea significantly strengthen its military potential. In addition, it supplies the necessary food, fuel, lubricants and other resources. The head of Ukrainian intelligence added that Moscow has also sent military specialists to train the Korean People's Army not only in the use of combat drones and air defense systems, but also to help establish in the DPRK the production of Russian versions of the Iranian-developed Shahed/Geran attack drones.

There is also information that the Russian Federation has provided North Korea with electronic warfare systems, in particular, the most modern Russian equipment of the Pantsir-S1 air defense systems has been deployed to protect the capital of the DPRK. North Korean officers are also undergoing modern combat training in Russia.

According to Budanov, an alliance with the Russian Federation, which includes a mutual defense pact, could also weaken China's influence on Pyongyang.