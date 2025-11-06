Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:52 06.11.2025

Shahed UAV storage and launch base destroyed in occupied Donetsk - 'Madyar' Brovdi

1 min read

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the base for storing, equipping and launching Shahed UAVs on the night of November 6, which was located on the territory of the Donetsk airport, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi has said.

"The base for storing, equipping and launching Shaheds. (DAP Donetsk, TOT). Was…" he said on Telegram on Thursday.

He said the destruction of the base was the result of work by Ukraine’s special forces and Ukrainian drone units that lasted several months.

