Forced evacuation of children announced in 44 settlements in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Photo: @OleksiiKuleba Telegram

Due to the difficult security situation, the Coordination Evacuation Headquarters has decided to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children and their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"In Zaporizhia region, 651 children are being evacuated from four settlements across two communities. In Dnipropetrovsk region, 2,463 children are being evacuated from 40 settlements in five communities," reported Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery – Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Kuleba, on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the headquarters discussed the situation in Chernihiv region, where on December 30 a mandatory evacuation was announced for 14 settlements: evacuations have been completed in three, while the process is ongoing in the remaining eleven.

"It is important that regions receiving evacuees coordinate their actions and ensure proper conditions for families," the minister emphasized.

He noted that since June 1, a total of 150,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories to safer regions, including nearly 18,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility.

To coordinate the processes, 17 transit centers are operational. People receive comprehensive support there: humanitarian, medical, psychological, legal, and social assistance. They are helped to restore documents, apply for payments and social services, as well as access financial support from the state and humanitarian partner organizations.

At temporary accommodation sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs), over 80,000 places have been prepared, allowing people to be fully provided for after evacuation.

A 24/7 hotline, 15-48, is also available, where people can obtain all necessary information regarding evacuation, temporary accommodation, obtaining IDP status, and accessing assistance.