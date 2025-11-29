Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working on the ground in the aftermath of yet another massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"In Kyiv, the rapid response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance at four locations. Volunteers provided first aid to seven wounded, and another seven people received psychological assistance," URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

URCS volunteers, together with representatives of the State Emergency Service and Kyiv Emergency Rescue Service, evacuated one victim from a damaged residential complex using a fire escape ladder. Volunteers also assisted a resident of a damaged apartment building in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv to evacuate.

In Vyshgorod, the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Kyiv region provided assistance to residents of a residential building damaged by shelling. Together with State Emergency Service rescuers, volunteers helped 47 people evacuate.

A headquarters is in place to gather information about the residents' needs. An URCS assistance point has been set up, providing residents with film and tarpaulin for temporary home repairs.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as of 12:00, two people were killed and 37 injured as a result of the enemy air attack on the capital (15 are currently in hospital).

According to Kyiv regional police, a woman was hospitalized and two multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack in Vyshgorod.

In total, 13 multi-story buildings and nine private homes, 20 garages, and 24 vehicles were damaged in Kyiv region. One woman was killed and eight people were injured.