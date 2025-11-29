Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:27 29.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working on the ground in the aftermath of yet another massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"In Kyiv, the rapid response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance at four locations. Volunteers provided first aid to seven wounded, and another seven people received psychological assistance," URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

URCS volunteers, together with representatives of the State Emergency Service and Kyiv Emergency Rescue Service, evacuated one victim from a damaged residential complex using a fire escape ladder. Volunteers also assisted a resident of a damaged apartment building in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv to evacuate.

In Vyshgorod, the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Kyiv region provided assistance to residents of a residential building damaged by shelling. Together with State Emergency Service rescuers, volunteers helped 47 people evacuate.

A headquarters is in place to gather information about the residents' needs. An URCS assistance point has been set up, providing residents with film and tarpaulin for temporary home repairs.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as of 12:00, two people were killed and 37 injured as a result of the enemy air attack on the capital (15 are currently in hospital).

According to Kyiv regional police, a woman was hospitalized and two multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack in Vyshgorod.

In total, 13 multi-story buildings and nine private homes, 20 garages, and 24 vehicles were damaged in Kyiv region. One woman was killed and eight people were injured.

Tags: #kyiv #region #attacks #urcs

MORE ABOUT

15:35 29.11.2025
EU Ambassador Mathernova outraged by Russia's new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities

EU Ambassador Mathernova outraged by Russia's new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities

15:05 29.11.2025
Shelling in Kyiv causes damage at 18 locations: 35 people injured – military administration

Shelling in Kyiv causes damage at 18 locations: 35 people injured – military administration

11:17 29.11.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 16, eight people rescued – Interior Ministry

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 16, eight people rescued – Interior Ministry

14:14 28.11.2025
Enemy attacks Sumy region and Kherson, injuring four people

Enemy attacks Sumy region and Kherson, injuring four people

12:47 28.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

18:15 27.11.2025
URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

16:45 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

12:02 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

16:54 26.11.2025
Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

12:28 26.11.2025
URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov leaving for talks in USA

Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

LATEST

Ukrainian Navy: Invaders’ command and control center, attack UAV storage sites, several air defense facilities hit at Saky airfield

Ukrainian delegation traveling to USA with clear position on protecting national interests – Sybiha

Sandu: Russian drones violate Moldovan airspace again

Sybiha: We've been in contact with partners since this morning to strengthen our air defense after Russian attack

Zelenskyy: It's time to change Ukraine's basic defense documents, in particular our state's defense plan

Zelenskyy: It's time for Europe to make decision on frozen assets if Moscow doesn't give up on strikes

Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

Several phones and laptops seized during searches at Yermak’s residence – media

AD
AD