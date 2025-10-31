Interfax-Ukraine
18:37 31.10.2025

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky held a meeting on the operational resolution of problematic issues in military medicine and increasing the level of medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports said.

"The concentration of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles is growing, the ‘circle zone’ has increased to 20 kilometers. Medical evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield in the conditions of modern warfare is constantly facing new challenges to which we must respond in a timely and effective manner. One of such solutions is the wider use of evacuation ground robotic complexes for evacuating the wounded from positions," Syrsky said following the meeting.

He gave the necessary orders to supply the troops with new ground drones and comprehensively promote the development of advanced evacuation using unmanned robotic complexes.

"There should be more of them, they should be more reliable. The ground robotic complexes help our soldiers defeat Russia, defeat death," the commander-in-chief said.

Separately, issues of improving targeted medical evacuation of the seriously wounded were also discussed.

"I supported the proposal to attract appropriate military helicopters for targeted evacuation, equipping them with the necessary medical equipment," Syrsky said.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed other tasks related to assisting wounded soldiers, as well as improving the work of medical posts, stabilization points, and increasing their security.

"I thank those who save lives and care for the health of Ukrainian defenders, who return them to service. We work side by side for a common goal," the commander-in-chief said.

#drones #evacuation

