Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 10.11.2025

Ukraine must change its systematic approach to evacuation of civilians – Lubinets

2 min read
Ukraine must change its approach to the evacuation of civilians, Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets believes.

"The evacuation of civilians is the main humanitarian direction in the government. That is why, on my initiative, employees of the Ombudsman's Office inspected all 20 transit centers throughout the country. Monitoring showed that most of the centers are not provided with proper conditions – there is a lack of heating, water, staff, accessibility for people with limited mobility," Lubinets said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, he said there is no clear coordination between government bodies and charitable structures, there are difficulties with documenting evacuees, and living conditions are temporary and unsuitable for long-term stay.

Based on the monitoring results, the Ombudsman sent the government specific proposals: to create minimum standards for the arrangement of centers, guarantee the rights of those who evacuate on their own, and implement an effective system for recording evacuees.

"To strengthen the systemic approach, the Ombudsman's Office has launched a pilot project of three mobile public reception centers, which are already operating at evacuation transit points and in humanitarian hubs. Their goal is to record human rights violations, provide consultations and coordinate the further response of the authorities," he said.

"My position remains unchanged – the evacuation of the population should be a well-thought-out state policy with clear standards, transparent coordination and guarantees for each person. Also, with a clear definition of those responsible for transportation, accommodation, and social assistance," Lubinets said.

