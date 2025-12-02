Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:04 02.12.2025

Mandatory evacuation continues in frontline regions - Ministry of Internal Affairs

2 min read
Mandatory evacuation continues in frontline regions - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Photo: https://t.me/mvs_ukraine

Mandatory evacuation continues in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Serheyev said during a briefing on the status of evacuation from frontline regions.

"Currently, 424 children remain to be evacuated in Donetsk region, 243 in Kharkiv region, 26 in Dnipropetrovsk region, and 11 in Zaporizhia region. Specially created groups of police and rescuers, including 24 groups of the National Police White Angel, are involved in the evacuation, Serheyev said, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

In addition to evacuation, law enforcement officers provide first aid and have taken about a thousand wounded and sick citizens to hospitals. The experience of the Donetsk evacuation groups has been extended to other regions.

The activities of the evacuation units are taking place in conditions of increased danger. In the last month alone, six shelling of police evacuation groups has been recorded: five in Donetsk region and one in Zaporizhia.

In addition to the White Angels, 26 rescue and evacuation groups Phoenix of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working in the combat zone. They are provided armored vehicles and special equipment for evacuating civilians from dangerous areas.

Tags: #ministry_of_internal_affairs #serheyev #evacuation

MORE ABOUT

12:51 21.11.2025
Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ternopil rises to 31 – police

Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ternopil rises to 31 – police

16:04 11.11.2025
SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

19:14 10.11.2025
Ukraine must change its systematic approach to evacuation of civilians – Lubinets

Ukraine must change its systematic approach to evacuation of civilians – Lubinets

18:37 31.10.2025
Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

13:53 28.10.2025
More than 50 special teams from National Police and Emergency Service conducting evacuations from dangerous areas in six regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

More than 50 special teams from National Police and Emergency Service conducting evacuations from dangerous areas in six regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

18:16 27.10.2025
URCS volunteers meet evacuation train in Zhytomyr region

URCS volunteers meet evacuation train in Zhytomyr region

12:42 12.10.2025
URCS helps evacuate two families, including 5 children from Donetsk region

URCS helps evacuate two families, including 5 children from Donetsk region

15:27 11.10.2025
Govt streamlines evacuation process from frontline communities

Govt streamlines evacuation process from frontline communities

20:02 03.10.2025
Nearly 100,000 museum items evacuated from Ukrainian frontline regions since early 2025 – official

Nearly 100,000 museum items evacuated from Ukrainian frontline regions since early 2025 – official

17:57 03.10.2025
URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

LATEST

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

AD
AD