Mandatory evacuation continues in frontline regions - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Photo: https://t.me/mvs_ukraine

Mandatory evacuation continues in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Serheyev said during a briefing on the status of evacuation from frontline regions.

"Currently, 424 children remain to be evacuated in Donetsk region, 243 in Kharkiv region, 26 in Dnipropetrovsk region, and 11 in Zaporizhia region. Specially created groups of police and rescuers, including 24 groups of the National Police White Angel, are involved in the evacuation, Serheyev said, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

In addition to evacuation, law enforcement officers provide first aid and have taken about a thousand wounded and sick citizens to hospitals. The experience of the Donetsk evacuation groups has been extended to other regions.

The activities of the evacuation units are taking place in conditions of increased danger. In the last month alone, six shelling of police evacuation groups has been recorded: five in Donetsk region and one in Zaporizhia.

In addition to the White Angels, 26 rescue and evacuation groups Phoenix of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working in the combat zone. They are provided armored vehicles and special equipment for evacuating civilians from dangerous areas.